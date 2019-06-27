Belleville Area Council for the Arts continues Community Fish Project

Since the Fish Project was so well received last year, the Belleville Area Council for the Arts will continue the Community Art Project for 2019.

Artists of all ages are asked to contribute an original fish or an additional fish to the collection that will again be displayed at Horizon Park this summer.

The fish that stormed the weather last year, will be displayed again on the shoreline of Belleville Lake. Additional fish will be added as they are completed and returned.

Fish art projects directions:

1. Pick up wooden FISH at Belleville Area District Library.

2. Paint, stain, decoupage, add decorative pieces. Be creative!

3. On the back of FISH, paint or stain, sign and date.

4. Return decorated FISH to the library by July 20.

5. A donation of $10 is recommended to support the Fish Project, but it is not required.

BACA will be presenting Music Lakeside concerts all summer at Horizon Park on Thursday evenings. Rhythm and blues singer Thornetta Davis will be performing June 27 at 7 p.m. Detroit Elvis will return to Belleville on July 4, 6-8 p.m. In case of rain, Music Lakeside concerts will be held at Belleville First United Methodist Church.