Belleville Area Council for the Arts celebrates 25th anniversary

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the opening reception of the 8th-annual Community Art Show from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Belleville Yacht Club.

All BACA members, past and present, and the public are invited to attend the celebration.

More than 40 local artists will be presenting their works of art. Judging will take place before the event. Judges will be Anthony Bacon, art teacher; Ryan Petersmark, Belleville High School art teacher; and Jocelyn Rainey, Wayne County Arts Council. Cash prizes will be awarded by Mendie Russell, BACA president, during the reception.

Refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

The art show will continue at the BYC from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.