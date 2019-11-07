Belleville Area Council for the Arts announces Art Show winners

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts celebrated the 10th year of the Belleville Community Art Show on Nov. 1 by presenting awards of appreciation for outstanding members.

Jean Morris received a plaque for helping organize the Art Show Committee and contributing her artwork for all 10 years.

Neil and Thelma Griffin received an award for their leadership of the 2018-2019 Community Art Fish Project. Ken Voigt received recognition for his outstanding contribution in presenting Music Lakeside for 10 years straight. Voigt acknowledged John Juriga and Steve Jones, who have been a part of Music Lakeside from the beginning.

Barbara Miller was presented with The Lifetime Achievement Award. Miller was one of the organizers of BACA and has been the promoter of community cultural programs for more than 25 years. In 2019 she was instrumental in bringing back the Missoula Children’s Theater. For 2020 she is organizing trips to the opera, The Purple Rose and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts gives a special thank you to the judges of the artwork for the show: Barbara Heller, Director and Conservator of Special Projects for the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Sally Mac Mullan, local artist and former Hazel Park art teacher.

The winners are:

Adult 2-Dimension:

• 1st – Diane Matz, “Flight of the Butterfly”

• 2nd – Bernard Grant, “Riley 3”

• 3rd – Elizabeth Dobbs, “Into the Dark”

Adult 3-Dimension:

• 1st – Diane Eissinger, “Metamorphosis”

• 2nd – Loel Gnadt, “View in a Bowl”

• 3rd – Tim Marsh, “Interdependent”

Adult Photography:

• 1st – Gary Washington, “Crash”

• 2nd – Reg Ion, “Fourth Street Square”

• 3rd – Allen Brooks, “The Magic of Autumn”

Teens (Ages 13-18):

• 1st – Mercy Scott, 15 years, “Fall Cabin”

• 2nd – Aeris Tabor, 13 years, “Soul”

• 3rd – Richard Ernest, 16 years, “Love”

Children (Ages 6-12):

• 1st – Kylie Ion, 9 years, “Rapunzel”

• 2nd – Megan Mulvenna, “Lovely Holding Hands”

• 3rd – Brooklyn Nelson, 9 years, “Butterscotch”

Recycled Recreated:

• 1st – Steve Paulsen, “Mr. Goodlife”

• 2nd – Thelma Griffin, “A Country Scene”

• 3rd – Rhonda Dutton, “Christmas Time”

People’s Choice: Noelle Douglas, “Lunch Break at the Lake”

Winners in all 18 categories were awarded ribbons, cash prizes and special DIA goodie bags from judge Barbara Heller. Photos of the winners and their art can be seen on Facebook at Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA.

Guest judges were: Donna Hall, Rachel Kozlowski, Kevin McNamara, Judge David Parrott, Mary Jo Suchy and John Watkins.

BACA also thanks the Art Show Sponsors: Waste Management for Recycled Recreated Category, Jean & Kerry Morris, Mike & Charlene Renaud, Neil & Thelma Griffin, Belleville Bariatrics (Kelly C. Johnson, PhD, LP), Sumpter Collision (Jim Chudzinski), and Montour Designs (Michele Montour).

BACA appreciates and thanks the following businesses for their contributions: Garden Fantasy on Main, Egan’s Pub and Twisted Rooster. Programs were printed with the cooperation of the Belleville Area District Library and Montour Designs. Postcards were designed by Hobo Press.

More than 100 works of art were displayed at the Belleville Yacht Club over last weekend. One of the highlights of the show was the category Recycled Recreated, sponsored by Waste Management for the second year.

Elaine Gutierrez