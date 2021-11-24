Belleville Area Council for the Arts announces Art Show winners for 2021

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts held its 12th-annual Community Art Show Nov. 12-14 at the Belleville Yacht Club. BACA was pleased with the record attendance to the show.

A special thank you goes to the judges of the artwork for the show: Tracy Hill, art instructor, and Mike Giammaro, graphic designer.

BACA congratulates the winners as follows:

• 2-Dimension: 1st – Gracelyn Hurst, 2nd – Cheryl Wagner, 3rd – Kim Ensch.

• 3D/Upcycled: 1st – Ed Good, 2nd – Jerry Valentine, 3rd – Chris Sheldon.

• Photography: 1st – Terrah Steward, 2nd – Gary Washington, 3rd – Chris Sheldon.

• Teens (Ages 13-18): 1st – Mavaya Saldana, 2nd – Aaliyah Awad, 3rd – Mavaya Saldana.

• Children (Ages 6-12): 1st – Katherine Gregory, 2nd – Kylie Ion, 3rd – Bea Riley.

• People’s Choice: Gracelyn Hurst, “Taii” and Tim Marsh, “Resurgence.”

Winners in all six categories were awarded ribbons and cash prizes. More photos of the winning artwork can be seen on Facebook at Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA.

Guest judges gave ribbons to the following artists: James Chudzinski, awarding Jean Morris; Collette McClinton, choosing Sheena Awad; Kevin McNamara, picking Gracelyn Hurst; and Mary Jo Suchy, selecting Noelle Douglas.

BACA thanks the Art Show Sponsors: Waste Management for Upcycled/3D Category, Charlene & Mike Renaud, Jean & Kerry Morris, The Pumpkin Factory (Linda LeBlanc), Keith and Ginger Bruder, Sumpter Collision (James Chudzinski), Ed Good, Cynthia and Tom Price, Michele Montour, Kathryn Wood, A Design Line (Angie Renaud) and Neil and Thelma Griffin.

BACA appreciates and thanks the Belleville Yacht Club and Garden Fantasy on Main for their contributions to the show. Programs were printed with the cooperation of the Belleville Area District Library and Montour Designs. Fliers were provided by A Design Line.

The organizing committee members were Rhonda Dutton, Ed Good, Thelma Griffin, Elaine Gutierrez, Jean Morris, Cynthia Price, and Kathryn Wood.

— Elaine Gutierrez

Belleville Area Council for the Arts