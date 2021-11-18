Be sure to sign up for Winter Fest’s lighted parade on Dec. 4

The Winter Fest lighted parade will step off from Belleville High School at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will go down West Columbia Avenue to Five Points and then up Main Street to the museum where it will stop.

The parade will bring Santa Claus to town to kick off the holiday season and Santa will be at the Fourth Street Square tent after the parade and fireworks to greet the children.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, Santa will be in the tent for breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then he will skate with people from 2 to 4 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “A Christmas Carol, Christmas Past, Present, and Future.” After the parade there will be fireworks from the Denton Road Bridge.

Be sure to sign up for a place in Belleville’s Winter Fest parade before Wednesday, Nov. 24 at https://www.bellevilleareachamber.org/winterfest

Float awards will be given to each of a Christmas PAST, PRESENT, and FUTURE and one Overall Best Float.