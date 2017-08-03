Battle for Belleville set Sept. 1 on Main St. in front of museum

A World War II reenactment, the annual Battle for Belleville, will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, on Main Street in front of the Belleville Area Museum.

Representatives of Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport bring over WWII fighting machines from the American and German sides and the uniformed reenactors battle over ownership of the museum.

The tanks and Jeeps and trucks caravan from Willow Run Airport by way of Tyler Road through Van Buren Township south on Belleville Road and over the bridge to downtown Belleville where the battle is held. Often old warplanes are seen overhead.

This reenactment is annually held on Friday, leading up to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run on Saturday and Sunday.