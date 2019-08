Battle for Belleville set for 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2

The annual Battle for Belleville set for just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, on Main Street will feature World War II soldier reenactors in American, British, and German uniforms on vintage vehicles. This annual promotion for the Air Show at Willow Run, which is this Saturday and Sunday, has the war vehicles convoying from the airport to the downtown. A battle to save the museum from the Germans will be “fought” with a lot of loud gun shots and “injured” soldiers on the ground. After the battle, the soldiers will get up and their vehicles will be parked for a while for inspection by the crowd. Then they will head back to Willow Run.