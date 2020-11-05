Banners honor veterans

On Oct. 28, volunteers hung banners of local veterans on light poles in the City of Belleville. A crew of seven volunteers hung 62 banners in three hours time along Main, High, and South streets. The crew included project chairperson Councilwoman Kelly Bates, Councilman Ken Voigt, Robert Kenyon, Tony Attard, Jim Patton, Thomas Bates, and Chris Donley.

“I’m so happy to have our veterans proudly displayed through our downtown,” said Councilwoman Bates. They will be on display at least throughout November.

Earlier this summer the light poles held banners with pictures of members of the Belleville High School graduating class of 2020.

Veterans honored on the banners

These are the veterans honored on the banners hanging on Main Street, High Street, and South Street in the City of Belleville. This is a project of the Belleville City Council:

Bernie Ray Hitchcock

Bobby Gene Bates

Bryan Dau

Cornell Anton

Darrin Dau

Dimitris Daniels

Edward A. Bies

Eldred Pfaff

Eugene Edward Janos

Floyd Springer

Frank Oleszkowicz

Frederick Borgman, Jr.

Herman York

James E. Brown

Jeff Hebner

Jeffrey DeMars

Jerry Bies

Jerry Borgman III

Jim Downey

Joe Mach

Joe Walker

Katlyn Butzin

Kenneth Jensen, Sr.

Kermit E. Greca

Kerry Gellert

Kevin Martin

Leo A. Greca

Leo W. Greca

Linvill M. Nickell

Matthew G. Bies

Muriel Martin Bergeron

Patrick A. Wagel

Paul Cartwright, Jr.

Philip E. Greca

Quentin M. Greca

Raymond James Parent

Raymond Jay Parent

Robert G. Hoeft

Robert McClinton

Robert R. Mach

Robert W. Hoeft

Ronald A. Hoeft

Steven Burch

Thomas Bates

Thurston Willis

William D. Similo

William J. Frederick

Civil War Veterans

John S. Conan

Isaac Jewell

Benjamin C. Johnson

Loren Hayner

George Chilson

Solomon R. Niles

Serial T. Chilson

Samuel Burroughs

Oliver Moon

Marcus Crysler

Augustus Manke

Lewis Spawn

Joel Brace

James Renton

Henry Babcock