Banners honor veterans

On Oct. 28, volunteers hung banners of local veterans on light poles in the City of Belleville. A crew of seven volunteers hung 62 banners in three hours time along Main, High, and South streets. The crew included project chairperson Councilwoman Kelly Bates, Councilman Ken Voigt, Robert Kenyon, Tony Attard, Jim Patton, Thomas Bates, and Chris Donley.
“I’m so happy to have our veterans proudly displayed through our downtown,” said Councilwoman Bates. They will be on display at least throughout November.
Earlier this summer the light poles held banners with pictures of members of the Belleville High School graduating class of 2020.
Veterans honored on the banners
These are the veterans honored on the banners hanging on Main Street, High Street, and South Street in the City of Belleville. This is a project of the Belleville City Council:
Bernie Ray Hitchcock
Bobby Gene Bates
Bryan Dau
Cornell Anton
Darrin Dau
Dimitris Daniels
Edward A. Bies
Eldred Pfaff
Eugene Edward Janos
Floyd Springer
Frank Oleszkowicz
Frederick Borgman, Jr.
Herman York
James E. Brown
Jeff Hebner
Jeffrey DeMars
Jerry Bies
Jerry Borgman III
Jim Downey
Joe Mach
Joe Walker
Katlyn Butzin
Kenneth Jensen, Sr.
Kermit E. Greca
Kerry Gellert
Kevin Martin
Leo A. Greca
Leo W. Greca
Linvill M. Nickell
Matthew G. Bies
Muriel Martin Bergeron
Patrick A. Wagel
Paul Cartwright, Jr.
Philip E. Greca
Quentin M. Greca
Raymond James Parent
Raymond Jay Parent
Robert G. Hoeft
Robert McClinton
Robert R. Mach
Robert W. Hoeft
Ronald A. Hoeft
Steven Burch
Thomas Bates
Thurston Willis
William D. Similo
William J. Frederick
Civil War Veterans
John S. Conan
Isaac Jewell
Benjamin C. Johnson
Loren Hayner
George Chilson
Solomon R. Niles
Serial T. Chilson
Samuel Burroughs
Oliver Moon
Marcus Crysler
Augustus Manke
Lewis Spawn
Joel Brace
James Renton
Henry Babcock
I’d like to say that it is an excellent idea about recognizing the Veterans, Fallen and Living, that served in our Armed Forces from the Tri Community of the City of Belleville, Sumpter Township and Van Buren Township. Welcome Home to those who served and came home to Family, Friends and Community. To the families of our Fallen Comrades, your loved ones will always be Honored and Remembered in their service and Sacrifice for our Country. To those who brought about the idea of recognizing our Veterans in such a way, THANK YOU. 👍👍👍