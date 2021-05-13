BACA FISH Project continues this year

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is bringing back the Community Art FISH Project for the summer of 2021. BACA is asking artists of all ages to decorate a fish cutout for the first time or add a newly designed piece to the past collection.

FISH blanks are now available at the Belleville Area District Library. All artists are encouraged to pick up a FISH, decorate it and return it to the library by June 15.

The school of FISH will again be displayed on the shoreline of Belleville Lake at Horizon Park. This year the FISH will be ready to highlight the Belleville Lake Fest activities, set for June 25-27.

The popular Music Lakeside will resume on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., June 24-Aug. 19, at Horizon Park. Concert goers at BACA’s Music Lakeside enjoy perusing the Community Art Project during intermission.

They will all remain swimming along the lake shore until late October.

Steps to take part in the FISH Art Project:

1. Pick up a wooden FISH at Belleville Area District Library.

2. Paint, decoupage, add decorative pieces. Be creative!

3. Sign and date the back of FISH.

4. Return decorated FISH to the library by June 15.

5. A donation of $5 is recommended to support the FISH Project, but it is not required.

Visit: www.bacaart.org for more information.