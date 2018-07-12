Associate Broker Glenn Silvenis recognized in national survey

Glenn Silvenis, a veteran Associate Broker, was nationally recognized in the 13th-annual REAL Trends “The Thousand,” as published in The Wall Street Journal.

This survey is divided into four categories including individual agents by sales volume, individual agents by transaction sides, agent teams by volume and agent teams by sides.

Glenn Silvenis placed 127 in the Top 250 Agent rankings for most transaction sides.

“It’s an honor to be listed among such hardworking and dedicated professionals across the country,” said Silvenis, Associate Broker of Remax Crossroads III. “The Western Wayne County and Eastern Washtenaw County housing market has been steadily improving this selling season. That, along with 25+ years of local real estate expertise, allows for the ideal opportunity to provide clients with the highest level of customer service.”

“Real estate is a very competitive business and we’re proud of our RE/MAX agents and teams for their outstanding professionalism and commitment to raising the bar in real estate,” said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. “The real measure of success is customer satisfaction and that’s why year in, year out, homebuyers and sellers turn to RE/MAX to help them with one of life’s biggest investments.”

The agents listed in the 2018 Real Trends “The Thousand” survey are among the top half percent of more than one million Realtors® nationwide. Of the 1,000 rankings, RE/MAX agents claimed 156 – more than any other brand.

RE/MAX Crossroads III is a locally owned and operated full‐service real estate brokerage located at 418 Main Street in Belleville. It specializes in residential, commercial, development, and vacant land real estate.

Silvenis, who formerly served as mayor of the city of Belleville, is a graduate of Belleville High School and active in the Belleville Rotary Club.

For more information, visit www.MrSold.com .