Arts Council teams up with VBT Recreation Dept. for new art classes

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts has teamed up with the Van Buren Township Recreation Department to present three new art classes running in January and February.

• Kids Art Club: Artists’ Pets will be taught by BACA President Mendi Russell. It will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 through Feb. 11. In this class elementary-aged students will learn about famous artists, along with different art media, while receiving step-by-step instruction to create beautiful pieces. Cost is $50 per student, with a $10 material fee.

• From Potatoes to T-Shirts will be taught by Ken Voigt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 27. Participants ages 12 to adult will be able to use their designs to make greeting cards, posters, art prints, and t-shirts using a variety of techniques ranging from printing with a potato to serigraphy. No previous experience is needed. Cost is $35 per student, with a $15 material fee.

• Digital Photography will be taught by Chris Hardy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. Participants ages 16 and up will learn digital photography from the basics to actual photo critique. Learn skill technique and workflow. Cost with $90 per student with a $10 material fee.

Classes will be held at the Van Buren Township Recreation Department, 46425 Tyler Road. Call (734) 699-8921 for more information.