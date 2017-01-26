Arts Council needs volunteers for Beer and Wine Taste fund raiser

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is planning a Beer and Wine Taste Fest fund raiser from 5 to 8 p.m., March 4, at the Belleville Yacht Club, 831 E. Huron River Drive, Belleville.

This event will help raise funds for the summer Music Lakeside series and the arts council is looking for volunteers to help out.

There will be an all-volunteer meeting, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Belleville Yacht Club, to provide everyone with important information prior to the event.

Attendance is required for all volunteers who will be handling money and pouring alcoholic products. They will go over State Liquor Control requirements, general rules and layout of the event, and specifics of volunteer roles. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Anyone interested is also encouraged to attend this session. This is the preferred date, but if an individual is unable to make it, come on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. That is the evening before the event when they will be setting up the room.

Respond to LoriDay205@gmail.com by Saturday, Feb. 11, with acceptance / confirmation and indicate the area of interest. Be sure to leave your name and contact phone number.

Those interested in volunteering at the event, but are not able to come to either training or have other questions, email or call Lori Day at (734) 660-0797.

Volunteer Descriptions

• Product/Alcohol Pourers — Need at least 15 volunteers. Must attend training and come one-hour prior to start of event. Product vendors, by law, are not allowed to pour their own products for events such as this, so volunteers will become familiar with how to pour each product properly and understand some basic State requirements.

• Set-up/Decorations — Need at least four to six people. Come the day before on March 3 at 6 p.m. One or two people may be needed to do some moderate lifting. They will put up long tables and high tables around the room and set up covers and decorations.

• Check-In/Check-Out — Need at least six people. Must attend training and come one-hour prior to start of event. Of these, two persons are needed to check ID, put on wristbands, and afterward, verify auction winners and direct them to a cashier. Four persons are needed to handle money for those purchasing tickets, and afterward, check-out auction winners paying for items. Volunteers will receive a procedure sheet prior to the event at the training session.

• Silent Auction — Need at least three people. They will help put auction baskets together and display items the evening before the event on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. and arrive one to two hours before the start of the event. Help with auction items and bidders during the event. Identify auction winners and direct them to check out when auction is finished. Post winners on display board or projector. Volunteers will receive a procedure sheet prior to the event.

• Breakdown/Clean Up — Need about five to six people or more. Come between 7 and 7:30 p.m. and stay until facility is cleaned up. Take down decorations, break down tables, chairs, put away things, and sweep as needed.