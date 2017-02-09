Arndola Charles Lewis charged in Harbour Club Apt. slaying

Arndola Charles Lewis, 44, was arraigned Feb. 1 at 34th District Court on charges of first-degree, premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and second offense felony firearm.

Lewis, who lives in Harbour Club Apartments in Van Buren Township, is accused of shooting Samer Taha Abukaff, 37, of Ypsilanti in the back of the head as he was leaving Lewis’ apartment after an altercation.

VBT police were called to the scene in the 48000 block of Denton Road at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and Lewis was immediately arrested.

34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley arraigned Lewis and set a $500,000 cash bond. He is lodged in the Wayne County Jail.

Lewis’ probable cause conference will be Feb. 8 at 34th District Court and his preliminary exam will be Feb. 22. Detective Ken Toney is the officer in charge of the case.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Lewis’ criminal record includes an attempted robbery while armed charge from November 1999. He also faced an assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge in 2011, followed by two drug possession charges in 2015 in Washtenaw County. He is on probation until Feb. 12, 2018 on the drug charges.