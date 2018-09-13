Application forms for scarecrow contest ready at City Hall

At the Sept. 4 meeting of the Belleville City Council, City Manager Diana Kollmeyer reported that applications for the annual scarecrow contest are ready to be picked up at city hall.

Scarecrows are generally displayed downtown for the month of October during Booville activities.

She also noted that Harvest Fest will be held Oct. 13.

In other business at the 10-minute city meeting on Sept. 4, the council:

• Heard a resident voice frustration over piles of wood in her neighbor’s yard piled against her fence that she feels will bring rats. She said she talked to the man about it last year, but nothing was done. Building Official Rick Rutherford explained that the city sent a police officer over to deliver a notice of violation and the man has 21 days to respond to the complaint. It’s a violation of the ordinance and if he doesn’t reply, he will get a ticket, Rutherford said, adding, “They are given time under the process and hopefully I’ll be made aware of the court date.” He said he will make the judge aware they the city is not interested in a fine, but in compliance. Fire Chief Brian Loranger said he could have some fire fighters go over to clean it up, but he doesn’t want to get in trouble for encroachment on private property. Rutherford said they don’t want to do anything to interfere with the process that might result in charges against the alleged offender being dismissed;

• Heard Rutherford report that he has reached out to the city attorney with the contract for the seawall repairs to make sure the contract is intact. He said he wants to set up a meeting with the condo owners and C&R Lakeside, the contractor, but one of the condo owners is out of the country for 18 days. She is one of the four and is interested in cooperating with the city on the repairs. He said the city is pretty much getting ready to sign the contract and start waiting for the beginning of work in the spring; and

• Approved $390,897.61 in accounts payable and the following purchases in excess of $500: to Hennessey Engineers, $4,800.50 for library site plan review paid from the library escrow fund; to Wise Technologies, $798.75 for computers / network; to Election Source, $730.50 for ballot/accuracy testing; to Osborne Concrete, $715 for road/water main break; and to ICMA Retirement Corporation, $625.60 for annual dues.

Councilman Thomas Fielder was absent from the meeting.