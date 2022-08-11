Anna Hardy interns at Disney World as part of Ferris State U. program

Anna Hardy of Belleville, a senior in Hospitality Management at Ferris State University, will serve as an intern at Disney World for six months as part of her university program.

“I will be participating in the Disney College Program at Disney World at Epcot,” Hardy explained. “I will be working at the attraction ‘Living with the Land.’

“It has been a dream of mine for years to be able to have the experience of working at Disney. I am hoping this program will help with my future goals in the hospitality field.”

She said her university advisor Amy Dorey encouraged her to take this opportunity to work for Disney.

“I was very hesitant in the beginning, as this program is for six months, which is very scary. However, Amy made sure that I would still graduate on time and be able to enjoy my program.”

Hardy said as someone who wants to be a wedding planner, Disney was a slight risk for her to do since she wouldn’t be working directly with weddings. But since she got there, she has been able to network with the wedding pavilion team and hopes that one day in the future she will be able to work for the Disney wedding planning team.

She said in another internship she worked at a wedding planning company in Sarasota, FL, called Swanky Soiree.

Hardy said she advises students that internships are good because they offer students a peek at what their future would be like.

“I always recommend doing several different types of internships in your field to see what job you like most,” she said.

Hardy also was on the Ferris State Dance Team for three years and was the team’s vice president for two years. She is taking a break from the team as she completes her six-month internship at Disney.