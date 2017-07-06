‘American Pickers’ television series to film in Michigan in August

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the television series “American Pickers” throughout Michigan in August and they hope people in the Belleville area will participate.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They like to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and wants to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick AMERICAN PICKERS