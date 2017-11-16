American Legion offers Blue Star, Gold Star banners without charge

The American Legion Westland Post 251 is offering Blue Star and Gold Star banners to Belleville-area families to display without charge.

Created in 1917, the Blue Star banner was a common sight during World War I and World War II. It was resurrected by the American Legion in 2001.

The Blue Star banner is displayed to show that a family member is currently serving in the Armed Forces.

The Gold Star banner is displayed to show that a member had died while currently serving.

Each star represents one family member. The banners can have as many as five stars.

Any family who wishes to have a banner to display can call (734) 776-5491 or (734) 455-3415. There is no charge for the banners.

“The American Legion Westland Post 251 is honored to have the banners to present to families that have members currently serving in the Armed Forces,” said Post Commander Bill Acton. “God bless them all.”

The Belleville American Legion post has closed its doors and Belleville no longer has a post. The Westland post is attempting to assist the Belleville area, as well as Wayne and Canton and will possibly also serve Inkster, Acton said.