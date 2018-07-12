3 seats on VB School Board to be filled in Nov. 6 election

Three seats on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education are to be filled in the Nov. 6 General Election.

Candidates who wish to run for the four-year positions must file their affidavits of identity and a non-partisan nominating petition at the Van Buren Township Clerk’s office by 4 p.m., July 24. The petitions should have a minimum of 40 signatures and a maximum of 100.

A $100 non-refundable fee may be filed in lieu of a petition. Withdrawal deadline elapses at 4 p.m. on July 27.

Write-in candidates for the school board who wish to seek office in the Nov. 6 General Election need to file by 4 p.m., Oct. 26.

Seats on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education that will be filled in the election currently are held by Allison Bennett, Kevin English, and Darlene Loyer Gerick.

Lincoln Consolidated School candidates who wish to seek office in the Nov. 6 General Election should contact Washtenaw County Election Division at (734) 222-6730 for filing instructions.

Library Board

Deadline to file for a seat on the Belleville Area District Library Board in the Nov. 6 General Election is 4 p.m., July 19, at the Wayne County Clerk’s office.

The four seats to be filled now are held by Lachelle Reed Caver, Mary Jane Dawson, Sharon Peters, and Tanya Stoudemire.

Residents of the City of Belleville and townships of Van Buren and Sumpter who wish to seek a seat on the board must file an affidavit of identity and a nominating petition with the Wayne County Clerk’s office. The petitions should have a minimum of 40 signatures and a maximum of 100. A $100 non-refundable fee may be filed instead of a petition.

Non-partisan petition forms are available at the clerks’ offices in Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, and the City of Belleville.

Precinct Delegates

Candidates for county convention delegates (precinct delegates) had to file an affidavit of identity for the Aug. 7 election by May 11. Write-in candidates who seek precinct delegate positions must file Declaration of Intent forms with the clerk’s office for the Aug. 7 primary election by 4 p.m., Aug. 3.

Write-in candidates may also file a Precinct Delegate Write-in Candidate Declaration of Intent on election day, with the board of election inspectors at the precinct in which they are a registered voter any time prior to the close of the polls. The signature on the affidavit of identity must be witnessed by the chairperson at the precinct if not already notarized.

Editor’s Note: Thank you to Van Buren Township Deputy Clerk Joanne Montgomery for information on the election filing requirements.