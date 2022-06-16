3 defendants in ‘Egypt’ Covington’s murder get 2 trials, 1 hearing set

The three defendants in the Elizabeth (Egypt) Covington murder case have two different jury trials scheduled, plus a competency hearing.

• Timothy Eugene Moore, 35, of Toledo is suspected of pulling the trigger on June 22, 2017 and killing Covington. His jury trial is set for Dec. 12 before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda A. Evans.

• Shandon R. Groom, 28, of Toledo is suspected of going into Covington’s home with Moore to assist with the murder. His jury trial is set for Oct. 3, also before Judge Evans.

• Shane Lamar Evans, 32, of Sumpter Township allegedly showed the two assailants to the duplex on Hull Road in Van Buren Township where he said marijuana could be stolen and then drove off. The two allegedly went in the wrong door and murdered Covington. Evans has yet another competency hearing set for Aug. 16.

All three have been in the Wayne County Jail since their arrests by the Michigan State Police in late 2020.