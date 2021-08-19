25th-annual Bridge Walk set Aug. 19, plus Taste of Belleville

The 25th-annual Belleville Bridge Walk will begin with ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, that will re-dedicate Doane’s Landing Park, which was recently renovated.

Belleville Mayor Pro-Tem Jesse Marcotte will preside because Mayor Kerreen Conley will be in Traverse City chairing a meeting of the MMRMA (Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority).

At the Aug. 16 city council meeting, Mayor Conley said special guests have been invited to the re-dedication and walk, including former State Rep. Kristi Pagan, who helped the city get the grant for the seawall, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Wayne County officials.

The city also has invited all those who worked on building the bridge. She said she knows the late Chesley Odom would be glad they are celebrating the bridge he designed. She said the county allowed the city to put amenities on the bridge.

After the dedication and the brief walk back and forth across the 2,215” bridge, a group picture will be taken of the walkers and they will all get special certificates.

Then from 6 to 8 p.m. the Taste of Belleville will be held on High Street, organized by the Belleville Central Business Community. Tickets are $1 each. There are 13 food vendors signed up, plus free face painting and a chance to take a picture with a mermaid for a cash donation to Benches for Belleville.

The last Music Lakeside concert of the season (Holly & the Johnnies) runs from 7 to 9 p.m. In case of rain, the concert relocates to the United Methodist Church across the street.

The annual Rubber Ducky Race will be launched on Belleville Lake at 6:30 p.m. by the Belleville Rotary Club. Tickets for the race earn funds for the Rotary’s many local projects.