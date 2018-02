13 Belleville High School students sign to play football in college

Belleville High School had 13 student-athletes commit to playing football at the college level at the Feb. 7 signing day. They are: Jayden Dunham (Sienna Heights), Jalen Wallace (Urbana), Davion Williams (Michigan State), Kmare Carey (Western Michigan), Matthew Ransome (Grand Valley), Patrick Lupro (Western Michigan), Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa), Cameron Herrod (Ferris State), Patrick Burrage (Wayne State), Nathan Millard (Cal-Fullerton), Jalen Gaskin (Makendry, Thomas Hornberger (Concordia) and Jahmil Taylor (Mt. Union).