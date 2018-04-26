12 file for three seats in Sumpter Township’s upcoming elections

Twelve candidates filed to fill three appointed seats on the Sumpter Township Board and most will be on the ballot in the August primary election. The deadline for filing was 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The current three office holders were appointed and must face the voters for the rest of their terms, which runs through 2020.

Filing for clerk are incumbent clerk Esther Hurst, present Trustee Sheena Barnes, and Toni Clark, all Democrats.

Filing for treasurer are incumbent treasurer Peggy Morgan, Ken Bednark, and Ronald Barrington Robinson, all Democrats.

Filing for trustee are Antoine Jordan, Jay W. Bardell, II, Jennifer Price, Kit Denise Dewyer, all Democrats, and Andrew Slovik, with no party affiliation, and Timothy Rush, Republican.

All the Democrat candidates will be on the August primary ballot. Slovik and Rush will be on the November ballot to face the Democrat winners of the primary.