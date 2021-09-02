11-year-old boy dies after running from initial accident on Michigan Ave.

An 11-year-old boy from Ypsilanti Township was pronounced dead at the scene after a Michigan Avenue accident Tuesday morning. He had attempted to run from an original collision and was hit by a truck.

Van Buren Township Police Lt. Kenneth Floro said at about 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 31 the VBT Public Safety Department, the Canton Township Public Safety Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Michigan Avenue, near Denton Road, for a reported vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a disabled vehicle was parked partially in the travel lanes of eastbound Michigan Avenue, east of Denton, due to an unknown mechanical failure.

A 61-year-old Canton Township resident was driving his Ford Fusion eastbound on Michigan Avenue when he struck the disabled vehicle. There were three occupants from the disabled vehicle that were standing outside of the vehicle at the time of the initial collision.

The 11-year-old boy attempted to run southbound across Michigan Avenue after the initial collision and was struck by a GMC pickup truck traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue.

The Canton Township Fire Department provided emergency medical care for all the people involved in this collision. The Canton Fire Department transported a 34-year-old Ypsilanti Township woman and a nine-year-old Ypsilanti Township girl to the University of Michigan Hospital for evaluation. Additionally, the Canton Township Fire Department pronounced the 11-year-old boy deceased at the scene.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data, and secure physical evidence. Michigan Avenue at the site was closed until 11 a.m. The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Lt. Kenneth Floro or Det. Dale Harrison at (734) 699-8930.