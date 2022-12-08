Wisconsin man dies after overdosing at I-94 rest area Dec. 5

A Wisconsin man was found dead at the rest area along westbound I-94 after overdosing Monday morning, Dec. 5.

The Van Buren Township Fire Department was contacted for an unresponsive male at the scene and responded, said Fire Chief Dave McInally.

The fire department contacted Michigan State Police at 5:45 a.m. about a man and woman overdosing at the rest area.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who is from Ann Arbor, did not need medical treatment. MSP is investigating.