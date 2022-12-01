Editorial: Caledonia football fan thanks BHS band for anthem

While there has been a lot of praise and cheers for the Belleville High School football team for winning its state title game over Caledonia on Saturday, the BHS Marching Band also received its share of applause.

It came from a Caledonia High School football fan. He sent this email to the band director Nicolas Taylor:

“I hope I have the correct email address. This is intended for the Belleville band that played at Ford Field on 11/26. I am a parent from Caledonia. As an Air Force veteran, I want to say the playing of the National Anthem from your band was one of the best I have heard from a High School band or even many colleges. I really appreciated it and it sounded amazing in the stadium. Tell your students it really meant a lot to a vet in the stands. Thank you, Matt Montross.”

Nick replied, “I am most honored and proud to get your email! I told my students that this meant a lot to many people that were going to be in that stadium, and your email solidified my words! I will certainly share this with all of my band students! Thank you for your kind words! Best, Nick.”

Director Taylor sent out the email to all band parents and they were thrilled. On Monday, school board secretary Darlene Gerick, whose daughter is in the band, said the band members were delighted at the compliment, adding the Ford Field acoustics are wonderful.

The band will be in this Saturday’s 5:15 p.m. light parade in Belleville.