WDIV-TV wants to put skycam on Belleville City Hall tower

WDIV-TV has contacted the city of Belleville to ask for room on its communications tower for a remotely controlled, high-definition camera to take pictures of the city, Belleville Lake, and Belleville High School.

City Manager Jason Smith presented a copy of the three-year agreement WDIV had presented to the privately owned Norman Towers in downtown Monroe.

City Manager Smith said he would like the city attorney to look it over. He stated the proposed sample agreement has nothing in it to protect the city from liability if a camera falls over. He said it isn’t a bad agreement.

It was suggested Smith find out what other communities are doing with this proposal. He will bring more information back to the council.

No compensation is mentioned in the three-page sample agreement.