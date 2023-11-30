Belleville City Council approves Kris Faull as police chief

Acting Belleville Police Chief Kris Faull of Sumpter Township was unanimously approved as the city’s permanent chief of police by the Belleville City Council at Monday’s regular meeting.

City Manager Jason Smith, who had made the recommendation of Acting Police Chief Faull for the vacant chief’s position, asked council members who they wanted to negotiate the labor contract. Mayor Kerreen Conley said it should be City Manager Smith and the labor attorney.

In a memo to the council, Smith wrote: “Acting Chief Faull has shown an incredible capacity to manage the day-to-day operations of the department and all its administrative tasks, while handling all her other regular duties.

“Her professionalism, dedication to her craft, and passion for the city have proven that she is the ideal candidate to serve as Chief of Police for the City of Belleville.

“I have been incredibly impressed with Chief Faull in the time I have been here, and I am confident that she will continue to lead our Police Department team with the immeasurable spirit that she has exhibited in her 20+ year career,” he concluded.

Smith said in making his determination, he heard from two members of the Civil Service Commission and talked to Belleville’s former Police Chief Dave Robinson by phone couple of times. He said he and Faull also met with the officers.

“We have the right person already on board,” Smith said.

Robinson, who is now city manager of the City of Monroe, was present in the audience to support Faull for chief. He had been the one who appointed her as acting chief upon his departure.

He told the Independent that she had exceeded what he thought she could do as acting chief and since being given that position has grown into it.

Councilman Jeremiah Beebe asked about the School Resource Officer position, that she had filled previous to her appointment as acting chief. Chief Faull said she just got approval from her doctor to resume full-time work after surgery and she planned to go back to full-time duty the next day.

She said she has spent some time at the high school during her acting chief role and plans to continue as School Resource Officer at the high school until the end of the school year.

Chief Faull said Van Buren Township Police Officer Ryan Bidwell is back as a School Resource Officer and he is helping with all the elementary buildings and leaving the high school to her.

Smith said he has been in conversations with the school superintendent on the service contract for School Resource Officer, so the city will know exactly what the position involves.

Chief Faull said she is at the high school when she can be and the biggest issues happen there. She said she had an office upstairs at the high school and she could do her reports there via CLEMIS.

Mayor Conley said Chief Faull’s communication with the council has been wonderful.

Councilman Tom Fielder pointed out the population of Belleville doubles every school day, broadening the responsibility of the city police department. He said now the biggest problem at the school is truancy.

Fire Chief Brian Loranger said the fire department goes to the school many times on runs and Faull has a lot of respect from the school staff.

“Seems like a lot for her to be chief and School Resource Officer,” Councilman Beebe said.

Chief Faull said she could do it and that the activity at the school is less as the school year heads to summer break.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt said Faull was one of his trainees when he was a Belleville police officer. He said he interviewed her and Todd Schrecengost when they applied for their positions.

In other action at Monday’s 55-minute meeting, the council:

• Approved the audit engagement letter with Young & Associates for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The fee will not exceed $16,870, unless unexpected services make additional auditing necessary. City Manager Smith said the audit had been delayed by the city’s computer system crash. Under state law it must be completed by the end of the year, but an extension is possible given the circumstances, Smith said;

• Agreed the judging for the holiday light contest will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 and 8, when residents are asked to have their lights on. City council members will judge the various parts of the city;

• Approved accounts payable of $494,662.12 and the following departmental purchase in excess of $500: to Osborne Concrete, $744 for cemetery footings. This was paid for by people with foundation orders;

• Heard Smith say all the staff at city hall is invited to walk together in Saturday’s parade. He also said they are looking for pre-service police recruits to sponsor at a police academy. Chief Faull said an experienced female officer has applied for the open full-time position. Smith said he expects to have internet presentations at the Dec. 18 meeting after opening bids on Dec. 8. The quote for the roof was $60,000, there are issues with the collector for the water bills and it needs replacement, and he is working on the internal employees policy manual;

• Heard Voigt ask if the city has done anything to tighten up the security for the internet system and Smith said it hadn’t. It still was bad. Smith said the council has to decide whether they want to go ala carte or get full service. “We’re just as vulnerable as we were a month ago,” Voigt said. Smith said he would look into what could be done now; and

• Heard Fire Chief II Chris Zweng invite the council to the fire hall after the Winter Fest fireworks on Saturday. He said the police and fire departments get together to eat and this year the menu is chili and baked potatoes.