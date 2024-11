VFW, PLAV lead Veterans Day ceremony in Belleville

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4434 and the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post #167 led the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Belleville’s Horizon Park on Nov. 11. There were presentations by Grace Baptist Church Pastor Robert White, VFW Commander John Blackstone, and PLAV Commander George Kennedy. Lori Day and Geof Bush led the singing of the “National Anthem” by the crowd and five veterans gave the rifle salute.