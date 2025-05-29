VBT wins silver at 2025 Telly Awards for video on Community Impact

Van Buren Township is proud to announce that its Communications Department’s produced video, “VBT: A Community Center’s Impact,” has been awarded a Silver Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast – General: Government Relations category.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in media across many genres, including commercial, advertising, public, and non-profit sectors. Each year, the competition receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and six continents.

Past winners include the most respected names in media and production, such as Volkswagen, NASA, Netflix, National Geographic, Comcast, and Microsoft.

This recognition is more than a celebration of great storytelling — it’s a heartfelt homage to our residents, whose voices inspired the creation of the VBC. The video was shared via social media this Spring. It spotlights the VBC staff that managed the project, as well as members and visitors of the VBC voicing their appreciation for the community space since its opening last June.

“This video is about the people who make Van Buren Township the place we’re proud to call home,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re very happy that the Telly Awards recognized the story of what happens when a community comes together.”

“To be recognized among such a prestigious group is an honor—and a reflection of the passion and collaboration that drive everything we do at Van Buren Township,” said Chloe Michaels, VBT Communications Specialist.

Watch the award-winning video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oak6GhSlkMo