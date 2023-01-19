Tiger Drama to present Random Acts of Theater on Friday, Saturday

Tiger Drama will present the second-annual “Random Acts of Theater: A Night of Student-Directed Scenes” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

Tiger Drama Director, Belleville High School teacher Jessica Carlin, explains the Random Acts of Theater process this way: junior and senior students get to apply and go through the process of being a director. They select the scene they wish to use, get it approved, design it, cast it, and direct it while being supported by the Tiger Drama directorial staff.

Carlin said student-directed scenes “help students see just how much goes into producing a scene of 1-10 minutes in length. We have scenes from movies, plays, and musicals.”

Senior Josie Gardner said, “I love the student-directed scenes because it gives our Tiger Drama members the opportunity to shine in another aspect that’s separate from our typical productions.” Josie is directing “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better” from Annie Get Your Gun and is also performing in Senior Aaron Rizzo’s scene “Tonight (Balcony Scene)” from West Side Story and junior K. J Smith’s scene “The Schuyler Sisters” from Hamilton.

Senior Brody Hill said, “What I like about student-directed scenes is seeing my fellow students’ takes on familiar works. I am directing a monologue from a classic Charlie Brown cartoon, giving a younger actor from our school a moment to display his range to a larger audience.” Brody is performing in junior Madison Leads’ scene “Agony” from Into the Woods and Junior Sarah Kessler’s scene “This is Our Song” from Camp Rock.

The Random Acts of Theater will take place at the Belleville High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. Admission is $5. Money raised goes to support Tiger Drama’s fall and spring productions. Tiger Drama will be presenting the musical High School Musical at 7 p.m. Friday, April 27, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Andrea VanDenBergh