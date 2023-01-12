Editorial: Elected officials out, appointed officials in

We know you can’t force people to stay in official positions just because people in the community elected them to serve, but the whole thing gets confusing sometimes.

In the city of Belleville, a councilwoman resigned because she was selling her house and moving into Van Buren Township and no longer would qualify for the city council.

Then, another Belleville City Council member resigned because he got a job with the city in the former Deputy City Manager position that now is called Project Manager. (Years ago, that person’s significant other also got elected to the city council and then resigned to take a job with the city, but that’s another story.)

These recent two elected council seats became vacant and so the council interviewed candidates and chose two to fill the positions until the next election in November. Because of what happened, all five council seats will be up for election at that time, which is not supposed to happen, but did.

Also, In Van Buren Township an elected trustee has resigned because she got a better job as a state representative. On Tuesday the VBT board was scheduled to interview candidates for that seat, with the appointment to last until 2024.

Hope this is the end of it. The voters gave candidates their precious votes and expected the winners to serve their terms. That’s not too much to ask.