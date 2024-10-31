Sumpter Twp. precincts include questions from four school districts

When Sumpter Township voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election, it will depend on which precinct they live in as to what school district questions they will have.

In Precinct 1, which encompasses the Airport and Huron school districts, voters will have the Airport $32.8-million bond proposal and renewal of the RESA enhancement millage for schools in the Wayne County RESA Intermediate School District.

Precinct 1 voters also will vote on two incumbent candidates running for two, six-year terms on the Huron School Board: Joshua Monte and Dana Town. Monte is Assistant Police Chief in Van Buren Township.

Precinct 2 voters will have a question from the Lincoln Consolidated Schools for a sinking fund millage of less than 2 mills and a renewal of Washtenaw Intermediate School District Special Education Millage for 12 years at about 2.3826 mills.

Precinct 3 and 4 voters, who are in the Van Buren Public Schools, will have the RESA Intermediate School District Enhancement Renewal millage question.