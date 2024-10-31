Hidden Treasures Gift Shop reopens next to new Community Center

Photos and story by Ania Felder

Special Writer

The Hidden Treasures Gift Shop, run by Van Buren Township seniors, reopened at the Senior Center on June 24 following construction of the Community Center down the hall.

The gift shop originally opened in 1996 in the senior center in the township hall at 46425 Tyler Rd. and in late 2022 moved to Haggerty School while construction was under way at the community center. This summer the gift shop moved back home.

The eight volunteers running Hidden Treasures are Renee, Bulah, Diane, Clare, Denise, CJ, Melinda, and Eileen. They have restocked the shop with new items and brought some returning items.

All-new items include Bath Bombs, fresh honey, honey candle wax, milk and honey soap (made by Lora), cards, crochet toys (made by Jimilyn), Cozies, jar openers, towel boas (made by Renee), purse Kleenex holders (made by Sue), paintings, antique dinner items, watches, blankets, hot pads, scrubbies (made by Clare), holiday decorations, and more.

These gifts are priced from $1-$10, using cash only.

Most of these items are handmade by the Hidden Treasures volunteers. All eight of these volunteers are multifaceted and come up with multiple new handmade creative goodies to place on the store’s shelves.

Renee Hughes is a local resident volunteer who has worked at Hidden Treasures for the past six years, along with her mother Bulah who had been a volunteer for more than 20 years.

Renee said when she retired as a teacher she wanted to focus on sewing, a passion she has always had that was taught and passed down to her by her mother. This passion inspired her to dedicate her free time working at the gift shop.

Customers, who are inspired by some of the paintings or greeting cards sold at Hidden Treasures, can take a “Painting with Denise” or greeting card workshop. In these two classes Denise teaches how to make creative paintings and gift cards to take home. These classes are available to people of all artistic levels. Beginners who may not be experienced in art may participate.

People who enjoys sewing, painting, or creating jewelry are invited to bring their handmade goods to the shop.

Hidden Treasures Gift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Special holiday hours include:

• Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5-7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 6, 5-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 7, 12-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 8, 12-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m.

The Painting with Denise class is held from 10 a.m. to noon, once a month, with the next class on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Cost is $15.

The greeting card workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Cost is $5.

Information is available at (734) 699-8918.