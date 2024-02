St. Aloysius, 37200 Neville St., Romulus, is offering weekly Lenten Fish Fry cod dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays: Feb. 16 and 23, and March 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Baked or fried cod dinners are $14, kids’ meals are $8, and pizza is $6.

Credit and debit cards are accepted. To order curbside pickup, call (313) 439-0864.