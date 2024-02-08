Gov. reappoints Brigette Robarge to Human Trafficking board

On Jan. 31, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the reappointment of Brigette Robarge of Belleville to the Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board.

Robarge is the lead mentor for trafficked youth at Common Ground and a member of the Joint Anti-Trafficking Task Force of Southeastern Michigan. She has advocated and walked alongside victims of crime as a support person and assisted multiple survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Robarge received her bachelor of arts in social work from Eastern Michigan University. She is reappointed to represent a human trafficking survivor for a term commencing Jan. 31, 2024 and expiring Dec. 31, 2027.

The Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board was established to collect and analyze information concerning medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking, identify state, federal and local agencies that are involved with issues relating to human trafficking, and coordinate the dissemination of information concerning medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking in this state.

The Board may establish a program to improve public awareness of medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking in this state. This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.