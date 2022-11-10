Romulus VFW Post sets chicken dinner Nov. 12 to help Building Fund

Pvt. James D. Donovan/Romulus VFW Post 78 at 39270 W. Huron River Dr., Romulus, is holding a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. (unless they run out first) on Saturday, Nov. 12.

At a cost of $15, a meal includes three pieces of chicken, two sides, and bread. Come in and enjoy the dinner or get it to go. All proceeds support the Building Fund. For information, call (734) 941-3030.

The post also is taking donations of new clothing and personal-care items for Homeless Veterans. There is a box in the clubroom to deposit these items.