Rep. Reggie Miller named chair of House Agriculture Committee

Michigan House of Representatives Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, announced on Jan. 26 the chairpersons for all committees and subcommittees that will be meeting in the 2023-24 legislative session.

Rep. Tate appointed state Rep. Reggie Miller, D-Van Buren Township, as the chairperson of the House Agriculture Committee. As chair of this committee, Rep. Miller will oversee which bills are brought up in committee and make it to the House Floor. In addition to being the chair, Miller will serve as a member of the committees on Economic Development and Small Business, Health Policy, and Transportation.

“I look forward to supporting all of my committees, especially as chair of Agriculture,” Rep. Miller said. “Michigan’s agriculture industry accounts for over $100 billion of our state’s economy annually; plus, the industry accounts for over 800,000 jobs.

“Additionally, Michigan is only second to California in the diversity of crops produced. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue to uplift our state’s wonderful agriculture sector,” Miller said.