New interactive web page allows public to help shape HCMA trail

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks has launched an online webpage designed to explore future trail connections and capture feedback from the public across southeast Michigan.

So, if you’re into trails and outdoor adventures, this is your chance to have a say. The public is invited to share feedback on their vision by visiting walkbike.info/metroparks/.

With nearly 400 miles of trails, it’s no surprise that trails are what many Metroparks visitors flock to and frequently report wanting more of.

In some Metroparks you can use non-motorized trails to travel between parks and neighboring communities, like the popular Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail through Delhi, Dexter-Huron and Hudson Mills Metroparks or the Iron Belle Trail through Lower Huron, Willow, Oakwoods and Lake Erie Metroparks.

Metroparks is now teaming up with partners and the community to establish missing sections that would connect all 13 Metroparks by non-motorized trails. They want everyone to enjoy safe and fun experiences, whether you’re walking, running, cycling, or just loving the outdoors.

The first step, in this work, is completing a study and collecting public feedback to help select the best routes for future trail sections. After careful evaluation with a consultant and input from local stakeholders, multiple routes have been identified based on factors such as feasibility, accessibility, safety, proximity to residential communities and more. Now Metroparks is seeking community feedback on those proposed routes.

Through the online survey, Metroparks will gather public feedback on multiple proposed routes connecting Lower Huron Metropark and the I-275 Metro Trail, Hudson Mills to Huron Meadows Metroparks, Kensington to Indian Springs Metroparks, Indian Springs to Stony Creek Metroparks and Wolcott Mill Metropark to Macomb Orchard Trail.

Now is the public’s opportunity to weigh in. This feedback will help shape the final selection of routes and guide the decision-making process. Most of the routes in the connectivity study utilize public land, public right of way or easements, reducing the need for obtaining new property, but each one will still have challenges to overcome by working with partners in the communities. The survey will remain open through October. The Metroparks intends to select final routes by the end of the year.

These trail connections are a priority for the Metroparks in realizing more regional connectivity to parks and neighboring communities, but it will still be some time before visitors see work begin on selected routes. After routes are selected, Metroparks will begin to secure funding and create designs for those future connections.

The public’s feedback helps make grant and outside funding requests stronger, so public input today could help make these projects a reality.

To learn more about the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, visit www.metroparks.com.