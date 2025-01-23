Mystery message to Environmental chair sent to attorney

At the Jan. 15 meeting of the Van Buren Township Environmental Commission, chairman Norm DeBuck said he had received a strange e-mail that concerned him.

He handed over his cell phone to Director of Public Services Larry Luckett for him to read the message.

Then, township board liaison Trustee Donald Boynton asked to see the message and the phone was handed over to him.

They agreed it should not be discussed publicly, but should be turned over to the township attorney.

At the Dec. 18 meeting, Director of Municipal Services Ron Akers informed the commission that the township’s attorney advised against openly discussing the ongoing lawsuit with Republic.

Akers said if any commissioners are contacted by Republic’s legal counsel, they should bring it to Director Akers’ or Supervisor McNamara’s attention.

The subject of the message to DeBuck was not discussed at the Jan. 15 meeting and when asked by Trustee Boynton if he knew the person who signed it, DeBuck said he did not.

In other business at the 27-minute meeting on Jan. 15, the commission:

• Heard Director Luckett explain that he missed the last meeting and Director Akers was present instead. Luckett said his younger brother passed away and he went to Dallas;

• Was informed by Luckett that he purchased a light meter for the police to use when a violation of the light ordinance is being investigated. Commissioner Tony Gibson explained that at a previous meeting he complained about a light from Moon Star Express trucking business that is streaming onto Rawsonville Road. It is very strong and when it is raining at night it interferes with safe driving. The light will be checked out and maybe can be repositioned, Luckett said;

• Heard DeBuck ask if there are any plans for the widening of Rawsonville Road since it is solid traffic in the morning and evening. Rawsonville is a traffic artery and it should be done. Luckett said he has an upcoming meeting with Wayne County about road projects and he will ask about it. Trustee Boynton said he will check with SEMCOG and Washtenaw County, since Washtenaw maintains Rawsonville Road, the border line between Washtenaw and Wayne counties;

• Heard Luckett announce the Huron River Watershed Council is seeking volunteers for a Jan. 18 count of winter stoneflies which will indicate water quality throughout the watershed;

• Learned from DeBuck that he was able to put winter fertilizer on his sod fields this winter, after being unable to do so last winter because it was too warm. He said you can’t drive the fertilizer spreaders on the ground when it’s not frozen because then it leaves tracks on the sod;

• Heard Boynton reply, when asked about housing starts in the township, that housing is going pretty well and developers are completing subdivisions that are uncompleted;

• Heard Luckett report that work continues on the Denton Road Bridge and they hope to have it completed by this time next year. DTE has completed its portion of the project and contractor E.C. Korneffel has mobilized on the bridge. They completed asbestos abatement and started bridge removal;

• Heard DeBuck say he would like to see “waterfall lights” as a part of the holiday light display on the entry into the township. He saw them in Colorado and put some on his house. He said it would be nice to welcome people into the township with these special lights;

• Heard Commissioner Jill Yob said she tried out for a part in a dinner theater presentation of “Murder at the Pie Auction” to run March 8 and 9 at the Black Box Theater at the township community center. She said she got a small part and is delighted to be a part of it all; and

• Heard Commissioner Ron Merritt talk about the horrible road conditions on Mott Road between Denton and Dellor. He said he went to see a friend and got a flat tire after hitting a hole that was two-feet deep. He said people are driving onto lawns to avoid the holes in the road and one hit a German Shepherd pet, who now has just three legs.

In the approved minutes from the Dec. 18 meeting, Director Akers gave updates on the following projects:

• Ashley Capital is building a few new buildings off of the site on Haggerty Road;

• DTE is building an addition to its building on Haggerty Road;

• McDonalds on Belleville Road is going through site plan review to knock down the building and rebuild it;

• Chick-fil-A has an application submitted for a site in front of Menards;

• Zippy Car Wash has started work in front of the Van Buren Urgent Care on Belleville Road; and

• Camping World completed its site work and now is doing work on the inside of the building.