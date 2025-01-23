Editorial: Friends of Library to celebrate 40 years of helping

Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will celebrate their 40-year anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 25, during their annual membership meeting at 11 a.m. at the library. The public is invited to attend to get to know the work of the Friends and, perhaps, decide to join in to help their work.

After the election of officers for the year and a few brief annual reports, the Friends will hear messages from local officials on “Bridges,” specifically how the library has bridged the way between the municipalities.

Present will be State Rep. Reggie Miller, Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Belleville Mayor Ken Voigt, and an official from Sumpter Township.

Then there’s a pizza party and tour of the library’s current art exhibit.

The Friends put on the two used-book sales each year to earn money to help provide items and services for the library. There’s an area in the library where you can buy used books throughout the year.

Friends also pay for or put on other events at the library and offer support for library services. Many of the library board leaders throughout the years started out as members of the Friends.

Board president Sharon Peters urged the board and the public to support Saturday’s event in appreciation for all the Friends do for the library.