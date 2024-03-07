McBride Middle School to present ‘Murder on the 518’ March 14-16

McBride Middle School students will present this year’s play, “Murder on the 518,” on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 16 at noon.

Tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, and the PTO will be offering concessions. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Children three and under are free.

The play is directed by Tracy Delfuoco and Amy Chrisner.

Red-eye travelers on the Westbound 518 are in for a surprise when first one passenger, and then another, mysteriously drop dead right before their eyes — and just as the train is halted by a rock slide in an isolated canyon. Because the pair appears to have been poisoned, anyone and everyone in the train dining car is a suspect.

Unable to call for help, the eccentric passengers — including two newlyweds, an astronomy professor, a sports recruiter, a CEO, a movie star, an aspiring musician, and others — try to work together with the waitstaff to find the murderer before they reach their destination and the killer escapes for good. But, not everything (or everyone) is as it seems.

This family-friendly mystery will keep the audience guessing right up until the train pulls into the station.