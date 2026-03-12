McBride Middle School presents ‘The Crimson House Murder’

McBride Middle School will present this year’s play, “The Crimson House Murder”, on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 21, at noon.

Tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, and the PTO will be offering concessions. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. Children 3 and under are free. Cash or venmo at the door.

The play is directed by Tracy Delfuoco and Amy Chrisner.

You’ll find laughs galore in this murder mystery farce that spoofs the private eye shows of the past. It’s the story of Crimson House, a seedy hotel where the guests pay outrageous rent for shoddy service. Arriving on the scene is that famous, inept, yet very funny Hoboken detective, Hercules Porridge, who goes by Junior.

A corpse has been discovered in the sitting room, and a beautiful secretary is done in by deadly orchid juice. Who could have done such a dastardly deed? The guest list includes mystery writer Anguish Crispie, an eccentric young man who dresses like a jungle explorer, and a strange actress who always dresses in black.

Or maybe it’s Colonel Chutney, a crazy neighbor, who thinks he’s in India in 1880. There is also Jeeves, the butler, who has a wandering mind. Thrills and chills collide with laughter as the case is surprisingly solved by Detective Porridge.

This mystery is sure to keep the audience laughing and wondering “whodunit” right up until the very end, say the directors.