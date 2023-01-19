Man killed when car hit by train on Rawsonville between Willis, Bemis

An 89-year-old Sumpter Township man died when his car was hit by a train on Rawsonville Road between Willis and Bemis roads in Augusta Township at about 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11. The car was pushed westward, according to reports. He was alone in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Railroad Police, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan State Police. Sumpter Township police and fire assisted.