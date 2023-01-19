Jim Wigginton sky dives 7 continents in 6 days, 6 hours, 6 minutes

At 8:36 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Michigan time, Jim Wigginton of Van Buren Township sent the Independent a message: “DONE. NEW WORLD RECORD: 7 jumps, all 7 continents in 6 days, 6 hours and 6 minutes. Ready to head home. And sleep.” He sent pictures of the sixth jump in Abu Dhabi and the seventh jump in Australia.

The team, including Wigginton, made the world-record attempt to tandem skydive on all seven continents in seven days while raising money for Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting Gold Star families. Actually, the team broke four world records.