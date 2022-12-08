Liberty Gospel Church announces holiday schedule of services

Pastor Allan Childers of Liberty Gospel Church, 105 N. Liberty St., Belleville, announces the following holiday schedule of services.

Christmas service will be at 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, and there will be no service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The end-of-year or watch service will be from 7 to about 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the New Year service will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.