Inkster man killed in three-vehicle accident on Rawsonville Road

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at about 1:40 p.m., personnel from the Van Buren Township police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of Rawsonville Road south of Huron River Drive on a report of an injury traffic crash.

According to a news release, once they arrived, they determined three vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver, a 35-year-old male from Sumpter Township, suffered minor injuries.

The second driver, a 47-year-old male from Ypsilanti, was uninjured.

The third driver, a 53-year-old male from Inkster, was pronounced dead at the scene by Huron Valley Ambulance personnel.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was heading south on Rawsonville Road when it crossed the center line striking a northbound vehicle head-on.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data, and secure physical evidence.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton, (734) 699-8930.

Editor’s Note: The Inkster man was identified as John A. Hermann, DVM, a mobile veterinarian who served many families in this community.