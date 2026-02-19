Keystone Academy boys win NHA regional basketball tournament

The boys’ varsity basketball team at Keystone Academy in Sumpter Township took first place at the National Heritage Academy’s regional basketball tournament recently held at Arbor Prep High School.

This was announced at Keystone’s board of directors regular meeting Feb. 12. The team went undefeated, finishing the day with a 4-0 record.

In other business at the 38-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved allocating $2,000 to match the PTO’s $2,000 to provide two scholarships to graduates of Keystone;

• Approved the 2026-27 school calendar;

• Approved a resolution to relinquish federal funds for Title III Immigrant Student Allocations. It was explained that NHA recommends saying, “Thanks, but no thanks,” to the offer of $74 per pupil for a total of $400 to the school. The cost to the administration is more than the grant. Immigrants make up fewer than 1% of the student body;

• Took no action on a proposal to pay $2,950 per person for expenses for board members to attend the June 23-26 Charter School Conference in New Orleans. No board member was interested in attending;

• Learned the school raised $1,450 for Mott Children’s hospital through a candy gram fundraiser; and

• Was informed an order for the bench to honor retired board member Vesta Losen has been placed.

Keystone deans Stacey Reed and Tameka Leonard filled in for principal Jorvanna Drain who was absent from the meeting. Jonathon Arneberg virtually filled in for National Heritage Academies’ representative Andrew Roth, who was absent. Bay Mills representative Brittany Cook also was absent.

Keystone is managed by National Heritage Academies and chartered by Bay Mills Community College.