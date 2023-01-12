Friends of the Library annual meeting set for Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will be holding their 2023 annual membership meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Cozadd Room of the library. Members of the Friends of the Library and the public are invited to attend.

Minutes from the 2022 annual meeting will be available and presented by the secretary. The treasurer will present the annual financial report. Committee chairpersons will present annual reports for book sales/public relations, online sales, membership, and digital communication.

Elections of officers for the 2023 Board of Directors will take place. The following slate of officers has been approved by the current board. The proposed officers are Katerina Tyner, president; Donna Gilkey-Lavin, vice president; Manny Lavin, secretary and Rika Regentin, treasurer. Any additional nominations will be taken from the floor. Each attending member of the Friends will have one vote.

The theme for this year is “Bee a Friend,” to commemorate the first batch of honey collected from the library bee hives. Membership brochures may be picked up at the library or obtained on-line at the library website: www.belleville.lib.mi.us .

All members are invited to attend the Friends’ board meetings at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the conference room on the second floor. The board welcomes new ideas for future planning.

Donations to the Friends of the Library are greatly appreciated. It is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization; donations are tax deductible.

Donations can also be made through Amazon Smile. After filling your Amazon shopping cart, sign up on Amazon Smile and choose Friends of the Belleville Area District Library. A percentage of your purchase will automatically sent to the Friends of BADL.

Used-book sales are ongoing in the Friends’ Nook in the library lobby. The next public book sale is being planned for May 6-8. More information will be forthcoming.

Revenue from the book sales and donations are used for maintaining the bee hives, summer reading programs, participation in Lake Fest, Harvest Fest and Winter Fest and other library activities.