BHS Varsity Wrestling team win first-place trophy at Wyandotte Invitational

The Belleville High School Varsity Wrestling Team won a first-place trophy on Jan. 7 after the team competed with 18 other teams at the Wyandotte Invitational. Wrestlers who placed individually in the tournament and got medals are: first place – Connor Williams, Bernard Harrison, Demond Harrison; third place – Landon Pepper, Javen Franklin, Ronald Jackson; fourth place — Jackson Ostrowski, Austin Martin, Andrew Hessler; fifth place — Jamall Gregory; sixth place — Kasey Settles; and eighth place — Nathan VanAssche, Michael VanAssche, Leyland Reed, Alexander Braatz.