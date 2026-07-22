First responders honored at Belleville council meeting

By Emily Flesch

Independent Reporter

Four of Belleville’s finest and bravest were honored at the July 20 regular meeting of the Belleville City Council. Officers Chad Adam, Matt Vandeweghe, Nicholas Hill, and Firefighter Ray Martin were presented with Life Saving Awards by Police Chief Kris Faull for demonstrating “extraordinary courage, compassion, and selfless concern for the life of a Belleville business owner during a critical emergency.”

Faull noted that the life-saving call had occurred on Officer Nicholas Hill’s first day on the job; Hill was officially sworn in at the opening at Monday’s meeting.

July 20 also marked City Manager Brady Peck’s first day on the job. Peck spent the day with Mayor Ken Voight, getting shown around and introduced to local officials. “I didn’t meet with everyone today, but thank you to everyone I did meet with, it’s been great,” reported Peck.

Peck’s selection process was brought up during the Citizen Comment portion of the meeting, with a question regarding why they chose him over other candidates with more experience. There was also a concern that a candidate’s personal life and sexuality may have influenced their decision.

Mayor Ken Voigt responded that the decision was ultimately based on qualifications, education and experience, as well as which candidate would stay in the position long-term, given the recent city manager turnover.

“It’s a very difficult decision and it’s not one that we want to take lightly,” said Voigt, noting that any candidate’s personal life “wasn’t a factor in the decision.”

Councilmember Randy Priest voiced that he had some concerns that the community might not understand the process and previously requested that the meeting minutes of June 13 and June 22 be amended. While they do not detail the entire process, Priest said they give insight into what each council member was thinking. These minutes are available at bellevilleonthelake.com/meetings.

In other business at the 1-hour and 44 minute meeting, the council: